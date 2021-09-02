Tenaris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,092 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,125. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 4.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.