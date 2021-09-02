Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,154 shares of company stock worth $6,776,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

