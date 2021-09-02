Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 7.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 251,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,924,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

