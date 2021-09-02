Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 46.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

