Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,364 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.