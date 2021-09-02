Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,364 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.
TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.