Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,890 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $297.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.