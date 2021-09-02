Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 25,041 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

NYSE SNA opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

