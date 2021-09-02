Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $511.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.64.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold a total of 58,270 shares of company stock worth $26,484,673 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

