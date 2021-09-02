Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

