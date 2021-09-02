Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Position Increased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $916,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $165,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.