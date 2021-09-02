TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. 287,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 125,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.