Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 45.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Syneos Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 215,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

