Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $191.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $2,328,816. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

