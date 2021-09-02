Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,375. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

