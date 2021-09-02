Swiss National Bank Has $169.62 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $169,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JD.com by 185.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

