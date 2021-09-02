Swiss National Bank Has $155.64 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $155,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $363,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $165.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

