Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,412 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $144,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

