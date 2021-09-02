Swiss National Bank Acquires 57,434 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of PPG Industries worth $163,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 111,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

