Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.92. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 36,602 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.