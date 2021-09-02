S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $158,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 33,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.