Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.