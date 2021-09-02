Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

