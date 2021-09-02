Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNPTF. UBS Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

