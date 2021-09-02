Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$64.90 and last traded at C$64.96. Approximately 1,279,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,146,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.18.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.48. The stock has a market cap of C$38.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

