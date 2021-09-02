Summit Insights Reiterates Buy Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Summit Insights in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $275.00. Summit Insights’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

