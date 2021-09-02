Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 800,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 643,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

