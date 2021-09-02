Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.76. 7,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

