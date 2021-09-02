Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,070 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $10.44 on Thursday, hitting $449.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,461. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $458.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

