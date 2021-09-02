Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,057 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.69. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

