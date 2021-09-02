Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 20,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

