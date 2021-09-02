Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 162.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 138.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 132,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

