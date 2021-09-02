Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $950.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,970. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $896.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $832.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

