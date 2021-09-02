Summit Financial LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 427,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,900,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 144,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

