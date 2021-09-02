Summit Financial LLC Invests $310,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 156,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 65,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. 431,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,470. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

