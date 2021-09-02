Summit Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

