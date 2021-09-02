Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,352 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,759,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,355. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

