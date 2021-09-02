Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.34 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,603 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,096. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

