StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $516,161.51 and approximately $65.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 206.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,707,037,878 coins and its circulating supply is 17,293,843,524 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

