StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.