StoneX Group Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,036. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.