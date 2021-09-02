StoneX Group Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,887. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.