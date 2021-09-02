StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

