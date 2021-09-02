StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,525 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

