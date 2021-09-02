StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

StoneCo stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

