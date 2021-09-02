StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.
StoneCo stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
