Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average volume of 3,213 call options.

MILE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 222,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68. Metromile has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 829.8% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after buying an additional 5,688,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

