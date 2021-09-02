Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 3.9%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.48. Approximately 34,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,150,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

