Stilwell Value LLC Increases Position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management accounts for 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Altisource Asset Management worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAMC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 324,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

