Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
ERF stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
