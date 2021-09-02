Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.