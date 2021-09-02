Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

STL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,320. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

