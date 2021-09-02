Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Update

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

